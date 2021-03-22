VNT Chain Achieves Market Cap of $3.24 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $669,088.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00050580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.40 or 0.00632272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00067905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00023970 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

