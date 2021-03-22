Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,817 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 2.4% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Booking worth $404,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 309,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,950.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.86.

Booking stock traded up $15.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,302.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,941. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,234.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,015.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

