Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,332,769 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 158.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for about 1.6% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Teradyne worth $270,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 363,652 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,458 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 532.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,988,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,919. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

