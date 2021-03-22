Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,309 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.5% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Mastercard worth $763,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.53.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $361.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $358.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

