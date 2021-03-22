Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 183.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139,952 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of NetEase worth $165,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 458,324 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 1,227.6% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 83,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 76,848 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $110.31. 25,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,462. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.