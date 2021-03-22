Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $110.74 Million Position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 248.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034,502 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of XP worth $110,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of XP by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Get XP alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of XP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.37. 5,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. XP Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.