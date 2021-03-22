Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $157.53 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,749 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Electronic Arts worth $157,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,717 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,419 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,940. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,660. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

