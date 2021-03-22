Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $187 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,376,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,476 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of HDFC Bank worth $186,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.52. 7,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

