Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $24.95 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.31.

ACN traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,402. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.51. The stock has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.