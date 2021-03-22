Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $255.62 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,675,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,546,618 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.5% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Comcast worth $255,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 469,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,809,758. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

