Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $570.90 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,881 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of UnitedHealth Group worth $570,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,221. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $367.63. The stock had a trading volume of 46,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,703. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.53. The company has a market capitalization of $347.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $370.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

