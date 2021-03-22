Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $640.48 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.8% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Alphabet worth $640,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 642.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,038.18. 41,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,054.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,769.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

