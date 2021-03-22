Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 121.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of Keysight Technologies worth $323,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.84. 4,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,985. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

