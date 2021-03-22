Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,927,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,147 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Mondelez International worth $240,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after buying an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,241,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,295,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after buying an additional 432,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,235,000 after buying an additional 706,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 243,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

