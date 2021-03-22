Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,296,721 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,252,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296,721 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 2.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Boston Scientific worth $457,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.39. 69,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,249,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.