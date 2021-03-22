Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 332,242 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,242 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Autohome worth $250,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Autohome by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Autohome by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after buying an additional 169,609 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the third quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after buying an additional 80,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.97. 10,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,817. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.09. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.