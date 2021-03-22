Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 66,511 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.6% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $436,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 22,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,289. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

