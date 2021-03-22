Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,079 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 3.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Medtronic worth $566,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 841,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 14.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $187,871,000 after acquiring an additional 231,537 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,298. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.18. The company has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

