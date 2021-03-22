Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,781,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,918 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for 2.1% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $354,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $201,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 380,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,367,644. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

