Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 179,119 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179,119 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Copart worth $42,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Copart by 13.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 39.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 383,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,348,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.82. 12,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $13,034,851. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

