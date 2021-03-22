Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 190,518 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,684,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,518 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises 1.6% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $273,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.90. 7,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. Morgan Stanley cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

