Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 298,929 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,929 shares during the period. Yum China makes up about 2.4% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.74% of Yum China worth $407,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

