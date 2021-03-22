Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,572 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,572 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Dollar General worth $127,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.16.

NYSE DG traded up $4.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.43. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

