Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,386 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Synopsys worth $251,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Synopsys by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,511 shares of company stock worth $16,377,926 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $8.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

