Vortex Defi Trading Up 56.3% This Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $992,574.40 and approximately $1.87 million worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

