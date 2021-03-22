W Green Pay Price Hits $0.0090 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $158,769.05 and $52,198.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00050354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.22 or 0.00632744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00067529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00023606 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

