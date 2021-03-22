W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.