W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188,456 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

WRB opened at $74.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

