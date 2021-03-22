W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s 2nd Largest Position

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025,309 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 5.3% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 5.01% of W.W. Grainger worth $1,098,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $400.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

