Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 114,386 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $28,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $52.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

