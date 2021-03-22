Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $1.19 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $201.95 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

