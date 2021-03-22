Warren B. Kanders Sells 25,000 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 174,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $19.63.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Clarus by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Clarus by 28.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at $3,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

