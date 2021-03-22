Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post sales of $522.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.36 million and the lowest is $500.50 million. Waters posted sales of $464.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

Waters stock opened at $268.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.30.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,162,000 after acquiring an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waters by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Waters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

