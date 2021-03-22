Waves Community Token Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 99.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00461562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00065193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00138638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.00760082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00075231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,947 tokens. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars.

