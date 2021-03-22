Waves (WAVES) Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $171.00 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $10.51 or 0.00019264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008107 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,647,114 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

