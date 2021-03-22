WaykiChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.58 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $84.58 million and $5.43 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00051326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00648909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WICC is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

