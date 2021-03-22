WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.40 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $123.40 million and $9.38 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.24 or 0.00478946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00065060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00136102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00056362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $451.01 or 0.00793450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00076320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

