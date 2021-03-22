WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 111.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $210.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.04 and a 200 day moving average of $202.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $109.61 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

