WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,368,066 shares of company stock worth $251,311,691 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $191.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

