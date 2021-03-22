Webster Financial (WBS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS):
- 3/18/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 3/3/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Webster Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.35. 20,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,298,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,032,000 after buying an additional 122,791 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after buying an additional 135,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,955,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
