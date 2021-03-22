Webster Financial (WBS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS):

3/18/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/3/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Webster Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.35. 20,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,298,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,032,000 after buying an additional 122,791 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after buying an additional 135,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,955,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

