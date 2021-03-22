Wedbush Comments on Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49).

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $33.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

