Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 191,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after acquiring an additional 361,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 255,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 629,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

