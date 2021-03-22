Wedbush Weighs in on Codiak BioSciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Codiak BioSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.04). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Codiak BioSciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.31) EPS.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $84,216,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $13,921,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $11,845,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,767,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,046,000.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

