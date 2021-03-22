Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG):

3/16/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

3/16/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $72.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $72.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $67.00.

2/25/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

DKNG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,713,047. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

