Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/20/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

3/18/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

3/12/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,048,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

