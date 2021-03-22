Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Shyft Group (SHYF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF):

3/18/2021 – The Shyft Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2021 – The Shyft Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

3/12/2021 – The Shyft Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – The Shyft Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

3/6/2021 – The Shyft Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

3/5/2021 – The Shyft Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

2/18/2021 – The Shyft Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

1/21/2021 – The Shyft Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SHYF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.42. 4,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,183. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,699,786 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 439,533 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,071,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 184,899 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 173,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

