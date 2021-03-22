Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Colfax (CFX)

Colfax (NYSE: CFX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Colfax was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/22/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $41.00.

2/19/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,601,000 after purchasing an additional 703,654 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 314,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Colfax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

