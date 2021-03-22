Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Abcam (ABCM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) recently:

3/15/2021 – Abcam had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Abcam had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/9/2021 – Abcam had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/9/2021 – Abcam had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Abcam had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/28/2021 – Abcam was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

1/28/2021 – Abcam is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Abcam had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $21.01 on Monday. Abcam plc has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $24.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55.

Get Abcam plc alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,775,000.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.