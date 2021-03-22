Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sotera Health (SHC)

Sotera Health (NYSE: SHC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2021 – Sotera Health had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Sotera Health had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Sotera Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Sotera Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

SHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.82. 3,744,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,953. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.19.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,879,000.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

