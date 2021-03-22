Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 118,813 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $267,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73.

